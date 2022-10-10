Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 967.9% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 599,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 543,572 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 482.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 299,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248,027 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,008.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 264,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $39.88 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

