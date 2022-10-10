Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 398.2% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,830,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $45.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

