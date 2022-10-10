Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

