Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,259,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBR opened at $148.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

