GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 136,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,802 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 261,169 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,949,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

