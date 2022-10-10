GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
GCP Applied Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCP Applied Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.