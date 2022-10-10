Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $148.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.