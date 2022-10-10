GeoDB Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $263,940.67 and $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB’s genesis date was March 4th, 2019. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The Reddit community for GeoDB is https://reddit.com/r/geodb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geodatablock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@geodatablock.

GeoDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoDB (GEO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GeoDB has a current supply of 313,171,077.1061425 with 82,641,418.86438683 in circulation. The last known price of GeoDB is 0.00762886 USD and is up 18.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,489.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodb.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.