Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $332,325.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

