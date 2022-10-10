Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $39,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.