Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 17th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 2,666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
