Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 17th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 2,666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 50.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

