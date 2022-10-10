GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.79.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

