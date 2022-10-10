GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.15. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

