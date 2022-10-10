Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 12,500 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.