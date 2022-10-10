Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 12,500 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ GDEN opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Analyst Ratings Changes
GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.
Featured Stories
