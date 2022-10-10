Golff (GOF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $909,716.00

Golff (GOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Golff has a total market capitalization of $572,791.21 and $909,716.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff token can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Golff Token Profile

Golff’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,835,069 tokens. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@golffprotocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @golffprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff (GOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Golff has a current supply of 9,999,337.73. The last known price of Golff is 0.05881283 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $315,599.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.golff.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

