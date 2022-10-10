Gondola Finance (GDL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5,879.16

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $5,879.16 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gondola Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.64 or 1.00005632 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Gondola Finance Profile

Gondola Finance (CRYPTO:GDL) is a token. It launched on April 27th, 2021. Gondola Finance’s official website is gondola.finance. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @gondola_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gondola Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gondola Finance (GDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Gondola Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gondola Finance is 0.00004022 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gondola.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gondola Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gondola Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gondola Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.