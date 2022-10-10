Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$9.23.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

