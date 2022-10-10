Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $57,816.21 and approximately $21,406.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 tokens. The official website for Goose Finance is www.goosedefi.com. Goose Finance’s official message board is goosefinance.medium.com. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @goosedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goose Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance (EGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Goose Finance has a current supply of 1,867,616.50450207 with 1,755,130.18328287 in circulation. The last known price of Goose Finance is 0.03309293 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18,141.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goosedefi.com.”

