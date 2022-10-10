Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Gorilla Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gorilla Diamond has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Gorilla Diamond has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Profile

Gorilla Diamond’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gorilla Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gorilla Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

