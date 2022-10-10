governance ZIL Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, governance ZIL has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One governance ZIL token can now be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00042818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get governance ZIL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About governance ZIL

governance ZIL’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

governance ZIL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “governance ZIL (GZIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Zilliqa platform. governance ZIL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of governance ZIL is 8.35298163 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,163.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilliqa.com/staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for governance ZIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for governance ZIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.