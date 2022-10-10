Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00274952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00028201 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviocoin (GIO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GIO through the process of mining. Graviocoin has a current supply of 293,438,521.758814 with 72,128,520.753814 in circulation. The last known price of Graviocoin is 0.01536644 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $266.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gravio.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

