Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 14th

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 14th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 14th.
Gravitas Education Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of GEHI stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Gravitas Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62.
Gravitas Education Company Profile
