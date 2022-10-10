Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE GHL opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

