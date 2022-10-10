Guggenheim Cuts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -157.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $127.75.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.