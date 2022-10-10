GYSR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $603,656.44 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. GYSR has a total market cap of $603,656.44 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One GYSR token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GYSR

GYSR was first traded on October 28th, 2020. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io.

Buying and Selling GYSR

According to CryptoCompare, “GYSR (GYSR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GYSR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GYSR is 0.07266752 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gysr.io.”

