Halliburton’s (HAL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.36.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

