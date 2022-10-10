Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

