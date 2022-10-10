Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 450.10 ($5.44) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 424.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 505.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 591,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.69), for a total value of £2,784,227.01 ($3,364,218.23).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

