Head to Head Comparison: IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) vs. PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Rating) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGS Capital Group and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group $246.57 million 0.70 -$77.68 million ($1.57) -2.41

Profitability

IGS Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group.

This table compares IGS Capital Group and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -23.74% -12.84% -6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IGS Capital Group and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 344.15%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

IGS Capital Group has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLBY Group beats IGS Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

