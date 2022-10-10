Head to Head Contrast: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Femasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Femasys has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Femasys and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Femasys currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 676.94%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million 13.32 -$7.54 million ($0.73) -1.82 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 132.37 -$9.95 million ($0.76) -1.93

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -883.45% -40.81% -37.43% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -7,177.71% -97.47% -88.76%

Summary

Femasys beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

