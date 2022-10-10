Head to Head Contrast: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) & CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) and CÜR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and CÜR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 2.13% 10.61% 1.05% CÜR Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and CÜR Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.30 -$159.20 million $0.55 13.51 CÜR Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CÜR Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia.

73.3% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CÜR Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iHeartMedia and CÜR Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 4 1 0 2.00 CÜR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

iHeartMedia currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.61%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than CÜR Media.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats CÜR Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About CÜR Media

CÃR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÃR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÃR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

