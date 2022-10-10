Head to Head Survey: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brigham Minerals and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 2 2 1 2.80 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

78.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Groove Botanicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 10.44 $50.28 million $2.06 13.50 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 41.17% 14.52% 12.73% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

