Head to Head Survey: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integer and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.62%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.10% 9.50% 5.00% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integer and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Integer and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 1.39 $96.81 million $2.33 22.03 NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats NeoVolta on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

