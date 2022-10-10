Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $191,901.46 and $37.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. The Reddit community for Hertz Network is https://reddit.com/r/hertznetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hertz Network’s official website is www.hertz-network.com. The official message board for Hertz Network is hertznetwork.medium.com.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hertz Network (HTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Hertz Network has a current supply of 14,000,000,000 with 5,238,410,649 in circulation. The last known price of Hertz Network is 0.00003708 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $743.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hertz-network.com.”

