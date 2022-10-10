Hina Inu (HINA) Price Hits $0.0000

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Hina Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $560,308.70 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hina Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hina Inu Token Profile

Hina Inu’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,700,116,386,702,000 tokens. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @realhinainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hina Inu is www.realhinainu.com. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hina Inu (HINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hina Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hina Inu is 0 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realhinainu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.