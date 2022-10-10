HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,123 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 345.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Fortinet by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.01.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.