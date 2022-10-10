HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

ITA stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

