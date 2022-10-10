Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 209.66 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.24. The stock has a market cap of £358.66 million and a PE ratio of 873.58. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.40 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

