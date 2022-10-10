Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average of $187.17. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.77.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

