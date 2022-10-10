Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0344 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Horizon Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001836 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.01623675 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Token Profile

Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 tokens. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @horizonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizon Protocol is horizonprotocol.com. Horizon Protocol’s official message board is horizonprotocol.medium.com.

Horizon Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Horizon Protocol has a current supply of 172,213,926 with 51,778,706 in circulation. The last known price of Horizon Protocol is 0.03438534 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $52,121.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://horizonprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

