Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,283.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $32.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
