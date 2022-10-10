Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,283.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $32.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

