Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $16,710.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,960.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $32.57 on Monday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 26.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

