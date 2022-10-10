Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $16,710.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,960.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $32.57 on Monday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
