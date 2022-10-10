Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.34 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

