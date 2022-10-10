Hydra (HYDRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00012548 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra launched on December 1st, 2020. Hydra’s total supply is 20,873,133 coins and its circulating supply is 16,532,387 coins. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official message board is medium.com/locktrip. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra (HYDRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hydra has a current supply of 20,868,047.82040573 with 8,606,762 in circulation. The last known price of Hydra is 2.38150933 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $712,215.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydrachain.org/.”

