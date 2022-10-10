Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Hits $295,092.24

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $295,092.24 and $4,351.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is https://reddit.com/r/projecthydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydroblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@projecthydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

