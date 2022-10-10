Hypersign identity Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hypersign identity has a total market cap of $42,896.58 and approximately $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hypersign identity token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hypersign identity

Hypersign identity’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 tokens. The official message board for Hypersign identity is medium.com/hypersign. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. The Reddit community for Hypersign identity is https://reddit.com/r/hypersign and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hypersign identity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign identity (HID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hypersign identity has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hypersign identity is 0.02367763 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,240.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hypersign.id/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hypersign identity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

