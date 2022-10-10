Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $257,943.95 and approximately $145,594.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology’s launch date was December 31st, 2019. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 tokens. Ideaology’s official website is ideaology.io. The official message board for Ideaology is ideaologyio.medium.com. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology (IDEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ideaology has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 16,286,240.89770748 in circulation. The last known price of Ideaology is 0.01562598 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $282,175.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ideaology.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

