Idena Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 90,552,168 coins and its circulating supply is 59,953,815 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @idenanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idena is idena.io.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena (IDNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Idena has a current supply of 90,528,216.72092515 with 59,951,922.56341223 in circulation. The last known price of Idena is 0.02319782 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58,373.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idena.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.