Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 886 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 66.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $419.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.50. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

