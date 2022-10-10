Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $187.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.