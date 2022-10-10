IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

IMAX opened at $14.62 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

